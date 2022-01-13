Randy Rainbow's Stifel Theatre concert is canceled

New update: Randy Rainbow's show at Stifel Theatre has been canceled. Click here for more information.

Update: This concert has been rescheduled. The new date is Jan. 14. Click here for more information.

Original post: Randy Rainbow’s “The Pink Glasses Tour” comes to Stifel Theatre with a show at 8 p.m. Sept. 17.

Tickets are $32-$166 and go on sale at 11 a.m. June 25 at ticketmaster.com. The tour begins Aug. 27 in Clearwater, Florida.

Rainbow — yes, it's his real name — found viral fame after the 2016 presidential election with his satirical, musical videos.