Randy Rainbow's Stifel Theatre concert is rescheduled

Update: This concert has been rescheduled. The new date is Jan. 14. Click here for more information.

Original post: Randy Rainbow’s “The Pink Glasses Tour” comes to Stifel Theatre with a show at 8 p.m. Sept. 17.

Tickets are $32-$166 and go on sale at 11 a.m. June 25 at ticketmaster.com. The tour begins Aug. 27 in Clearwater, Florida.

Rainbow — yes, it's his real name — found viral fame after the 2016 presidential election with his satirical, musical videos.

“Everyone else is just stressed and drinking a lot, which is probably what I’d do otherwise,” he told the Post-Dispatch in advance of his 2019 show at the Pageant. “I have a way to channel this. I get to joke about it and sing show tunes.”

Stifel Theatre has been closed since March 2020 but will reopen this summer.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

