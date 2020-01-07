Rascal Flatts bringing farewell tour to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

In a statement, the band’s Jay DeMarcus said: “We’re really looking forward to getting to spend this entire year loving on our fans, and thanking them for allowing us to have the most amazing career over the last 20 years. While it is of course bittersweet, it is so important to us to celebrate what our music has meant to their lives, as well as what the fans have meant to us. There is no sadness here, just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings. Rascal Flatts’ music will live on forever, because of our fans, and this year is all about them!”