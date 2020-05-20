Rascal Flatts cancels farewell tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Update: Rascal Flatts has scrapped its "Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour" that was coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre July 23 in wake of the current pandemic. Refunds are available. The band hopes to celebrate with fans in other ways and says there are surprises coming.

Several tours coming to the venue were canceled Tuesday -- Lady Antebellum, Incubus and Foreigner, and Thomas Rhett was rescheduled.

Click here and here for ticket refunding information.