Rascal Flatts cancels farewell tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Update: Rascal Flatts has scrapped its "Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour" that was coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre July 23 in wake of the current pandemic. Refunds are available. The band hopes to celebrate with fans in other ways and says there are surprises coming.
Several tours coming to the venue were canceled Tuesday -- Lady Antebellum, Incubus and Foreigner, and Thomas Rhett was rescheduled.
May 19, 2020
Original post: Single tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for Rascal Flatts’ “Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour” coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 23. Chris Lane and Matt Stell are also on the bill.
Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $30.50-$95.25 at livenation.com and at the box office. Tickets were previously available as part of the Country Megaticket.
