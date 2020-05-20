You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Rascal Flatts cancels farewell tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
0 comments

Rascal Flatts cancels farewell tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Rascal Flatts

Rascal Flatts

Courtesy of Robby Klein

Update: Rascal Flatts has scrapped its "Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour" that was coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre July 23 in wake of the current pandemic. Refunds are available. The band hopes to celebrate with fans in other ways and says there are surprises coming.

Several tours coming to the venue were canceled Tuesday -- Lady Antebellum, Incubus and Foreigner, and Thomas Rhett was rescheduled.

Click here and here for ticket refunding information.

Original post: Single tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for Rascal Flatts’ “Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour” coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 23. Chris Lane and Matt Stell are also on the bill.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30.50-$95.25 at livenation.com and at the box office. Tickets were previously available as part of the Country Megaticket.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports