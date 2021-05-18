 Skip to main content
Reckless Kelly, Anderson East heading to Delmar Hall
Anderson East and Reckless Kelly are new concerts coming to Delmar Hall, separately.

-- Anderson East’s “Never Die Tour, ” 8 p.m. Dec. 11, $28-$33

-- Reckless Kelly, 8 p.m. Sept. 23, $22-$25,

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. May 21 at ticketmaster.com.

The Delmar Hall box office has not yet reopened. Delmar Hall has been closed since March 2020 but reopens later this year.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

