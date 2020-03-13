Record Store Day moves from April to June

Record Store Day, which had been scheduled for April 18 throughout St. Louis and around the country, has moved to June 20 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The event’s Twitter site released this statement: “RSD is worldwide and celebrates a record store's place in their community. As good citizens of those communities we want everyone to be safe, healthy and feel comfortable coming to the party.”

This is the 13th year for the event, which celebrates independent record stores such as local favorites Euclid Records, Vintage Vinyl, Music Record Shop, Dead Wax Records, Planet Score Records and more. The event features music released especially for the day as well as concerts and more.

