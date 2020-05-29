Record stores easing into reopening after coronovirus shutdown

St. Louis area record stores are easing back into serving its customers face-to-face.

On Monday, Delmar Loop staple Vintage Vinyl, 6610 Delmar Blvd., reopens, touting it will be safer than ever with new hours from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Curbside service available. Planet Score Records, 7421 Manchester Road, opens Monday as well, complete with a hand sanitation station as patrons enter.

Music Record Shop, 3116 Locust St., has already opened. Its hours are Thursday-Saturday noon-7 p.m. and Sunday noon-4 p.m.

Euclid Records hasn’t determined its reopening date yet, though mail ordering, curbside, and appointment shopping is in effect. A maximum of four people are allowed in the store at a time in 45-minute shopping blocks. Appointments are on the hour between 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, with cleaning between shifts.