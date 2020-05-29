Record stores easing into reopening after coronovirus shutdown

St. Louis area record stores are easing back into serving its customers face-to-face.
On Monday, Delmar Loop staple Vintage Vinyl, 6610 Delmar Blvd., reopens, touting it will be safer than ever with new hours from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Curbside service available. Planet Score Records, 7421 Manchester Road, opens Monday as well, complete with a hand sanitation station as patrons enter.
Music Record Shop, 3116 Locust St., has already opened. Its hours are Thursday-Saturday noon-7 p.m. and Sunday noon-4 p.m.
Euclid Records hasn’t determined its reopening date yet, though mail ordering, curbside, and appointment shopping is in effect. A maximum of four people are allowed in the store at a time in 45-minute shopping blocks. Appointments are on the hour between 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, with cleaning between shifts.
Dead Wax Records, 1959 Cherokee St., is currently not open and is assessing what reopening will look like, and is doing only orders only now. Appointment shopping is being looked at.
Contact the shops for more details on their reopenings and specific procedures.
