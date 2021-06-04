Red Flag concert club sets its long-awaited grand opening date with Fragile Porcelain Mice

Midtown concert venue Red Flag, 3040 Locust St. will have its long-awaited official grand opening Aug. 7 with Fragile Porcelain Mice, Ashes and Iron and Blight Future.

The venue had originally been scheduled to open March 2020 but the pandemic kept it closed until October 2020, and it has been operating softly and at low capacity with local bands, movie nights, open mic nights and more.