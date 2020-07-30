You are the owner of this article.
Refunds available for Charlie Daniels Band's canceled concert at Family Arena
Refunds available for Charlie Daniels Band's canceled concert at Family Arena

Country rocker and fiddler Charlie Daniels dies at age 83

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2016 file photo, Charlie Daniels appears at the Charlie Daniels 80th Birthday Volunteer Jam in Nashville, Tenn. Daniels who had a hit with “Devil Went Down to Georgia” has died at age 83. A statement from his publicist said the Country Music Hall of Famer died Monday due to a hemorrhagic stroke. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

 Amy Harris

The Sept. 19 Charlie Daniels Band/Marshall Tucker Band concert at Family Arena is officially canceled. Daniels died July 6, but the concert remained scheduled until today while the next step was being worked out.

Refunds are available at original point of purchase. If you purchased tickets through Ticketmaster you should receive an automatic refund. Ticket-holders are asked to consider donating refunds to Charlie Daniel’s charity, The Journey Home Project at the journeyhomeproject.org.

Get more information at familyarena.com.

