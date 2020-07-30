Refunds available for Charlie Daniels Band's canceled concert at Family Arena

The Sept. 19 Charlie Daniels Band/Marshall Tucker Band concert at Family Arena is officially canceled. Daniels died July 6, but the concert remained scheduled until today while the next step was being worked out.

Refunds are available at original point of purchase. If you purchased tickets through Ticketmaster you should receive an automatic refund. Ticket-holders are asked to consider donating refunds to Charlie Daniel’s charity, The Journey Home Project at the journeyhomeproject.org.