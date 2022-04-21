Reggie Son, Nando STL, Lydia Caesar, Da Bangaz performing at STL Fest 22 at the Big Top

STL Fest 22 is at the Big Top in Grand Center at 5:30 p.m. May 21. On the bill are Reggie Son with his live band featuring Dakota Pagan, along with Lydia Caesar, Nando STL, Jizzle Buckz, Junior Rahli, Da Bangaz and more.
Spinning will be DJ Cuddy, DJ Nico, DJ Nico Marie, DJ Durryy, DJ Homicide and DJ Bounce.
The show is part of the Lot Series.
Bleacher seating is $40. Six-person pods are available for $325.
General admission tickets will be sold as well.
Tickets are at metrotix.com.
Jamo Presents is presenting the event.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.