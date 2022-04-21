 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reggie Son, Nando STL, Lydia Caesar, Da Bangaz performing at STL Fest 22 at the Big Top

STL Fest at City Foundry STL

Reggie Son performs May 30, 2021, at the STL Fest at City Foundry STL.

 Photo by Jon Gitchoff

STL Fest 22 is at the Big Top in Grand Center at 5:30 p.m. May 21. On the bill are Reggie Son with his live band featuring Dakota Pagan, along with Lydia Caesar, Nando STL, Jizzle Buckz, Junior Rahli, Da Bangaz and more. 

Spinning will be DJ Cuddy, DJ Nico, DJ Nico Marie, DJ Durryy, DJ Homicide and DJ Bounce.

The show is part of the Lot Series.

Bleacher seating is $40. Six-person pods are available for $325.

General admission tickets will be sold as well.

Tickets are at metrotix.com.

Jamo Presents is presenting the event.

