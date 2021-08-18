Reggie Son, NandoSTL added to Talib Kweli concert at 'The Lot on the Landing'

Reggie Son and NandoSTL have been added to Talib Kweli’s Sept. 18 concert as part of the upcoming “The Lot on the Landing” concert series.
Show time is at 7 p.m.
Get tickets at ticketweb.com and more information at jamopresents.com and by clicking here.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
