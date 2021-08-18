 Skip to main content
Reggie Son, NandoSTL added to Talib Kweli concert at 'The Lot on the Landing'
Reggie Son, NandoSTL added to Talib Kweli concert at 'The Lot on the Landing'

STL Fest at City Foundry STL

Reggie Son performs at the inaugural STL Fest at City Foundry STL on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Reggie Son and NandoSTL have been added to Talib Kweli’s Sept. 18 concert as part of the upcoming “The Lot on the Landing” concert series.

Show time is at 7 p.m. 

Get tickets at ticketweb.com and more information at jamopresents.com and by clicking here.

