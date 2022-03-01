Renée Elise Goldsberry headlining benefit show at the Sheldon Concert Hall

Tony and Grammy Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry of “Hamilton” fame and more including “The Lion King,” “Rent” and TV’s “Girls5eva” comes to the Sheldon Concert Hall with a show at 8 p.m. April 22.
Concert-only tickets are $40-$60 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 11 at metrotix.com. Patron tickets are on sale now at thesheldon.org.
The show is presented by the Friends of the Sheldon, benefitting educational programs.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
