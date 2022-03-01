 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Renée Elise Goldsberry headlining benefit show at the Sheldon Concert Hall

Renée Elise Goldsberry

 Courtesy of the artist

Tony and Grammy Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry of “Hamilton” fame and more including “The Lion King,” “Rent” and TV’s “Girls5eva” comes to the Sheldon Concert Hall with a show at 8 p.m. April 22.

Concert-only tickets are $40-$60 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 11 at metrotix.com. Patron tickets are on sale now at thesheldon.org.

The show is presented by the Friends of the Sheldon, benefitting educational programs.

 

