 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
REO Speedwagon and Styx heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre for 'Live & UnZoomed' tour
0 comments

REO Speedwagon and Styx heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre for 'Live & UnZoomed' tour

{{featured_button_text}}
REO Speedwagon

REO Speedwagon

 Courtesy of the artist

REO Speedwagon and Styx are teaming up for a 2022 co-headlining tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a show on June 3. 

The show is a stop on their “Live & UnZoomed” tour, which begins May 31 in Grand Rapids, MI.

Loverboy is also on the bill.

Show time is at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets are $15-$354.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at livenation.com.

The venue requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for admission.

REO Speedwagon and Styx last toured together four years ago.

Styx’s Tommy show says: “I can’t think of a better way of touring the USA next year than with good friends we’ve known for years and performed with on many a stage. What a great night of music this will be.”

REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin adds: Tommy (Shaw) and I have done a number of Zoom performances together during the pandemic, and REO and Styx are ready to go get UnZoomed, and out on the road for our fifth U.S. tour together. Add our great friends Mike Reno and the Loverboy guys, and I am totally psyched. If I wasn’t performing in it, I would totally come out to see this show.”

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount rejects Travis Scott's offer to pay for funeral costs

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News