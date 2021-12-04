REO Speedwagon and Styx heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre for 'Live & UnZoomed' tour

REO Speedwagon and Styx are teaming up for a 2022 co-headlining tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a show on June 3.
The show is a stop on their “Live & UnZoomed” tour, which begins May 31 in Grand Rapids, MI.
Loverboy is also on the bill.
Show time is at 6:45 p.m.
-
Chicago and Brian Wilson heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
-
Tickets for Morgan Wallen's 'Dangerous Tour' at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on sale Dec. 3
-
Dispatch and O.A.R. heading to St. Louis Music Park with Robert Randolph
-
Keith Urban coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with Ingrid Andress
-
Singer Lydia Caesar wants St. Louis artists to shine, so she started her own recording label
Tickets are $15-$354.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at livenation.com.
The venue requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for admission.
REO Speedwagon and Styx last toured together four years ago.
Styx’s Tommy show says: “I can’t think of a better way of touring the USA next year than with good friends we’ve known for years and performed with on many a stage. What a great night of music this will be.”
REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin adds: “Tommy (Shaw) and I have done a number of Zoom performances together during the pandemic, and REO and Styx are ready to go get UnZoomed, and out on the road for our fifth U.S. tour together. Add our great friends Mike Reno and the Loverboy guys, and I am totally psyched. If I wasn’t performing in it, I would totally come out to see this show.”
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.