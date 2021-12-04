REO Speedwagon and Styx heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre for 'Live & UnZoomed' tour

REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin adds: “Tommy (Shaw) and I have done a number of Zoom performances together during the pandemic, and REO and Styx are ready to go get UnZoomed, and out on the road for our fifth U.S. tour together. Add our great friends Mike Reno and the Loverboy guys, and I am totally psyched. If I wasn’t performing in it, I would totally come out to see this show.”