Reverend Horton Heat heading to Delmar Hall
Reverend Horton Heat heading to Delmar Hall

Reverend Horton Heat

Reverend Horton Heat

 Courtesy of the artist

Reverend Horton Heat is at Delmar Hall with a concert on Oct. 24; show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25-$28 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 9 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information by clicking here.

 

