Rex Orange County heading to St. Louis Music Park

Rex Orange County is at St. Louis Music Park with a show on June 18. The show is a stop on his "Who Cares? Tour."

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $35-$55 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 4 at ticketmaster.com.

Rex Orange County’s upcoming album is “WHO CARES?,” out of March 11. The lead single is “KEEP IT UP.”

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required for entry.

 

