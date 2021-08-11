 Skip to main content
Richard Thompson making his Sheldon Concert Hall debut
 Photo by Tom Bejgrowicz

Guitarist and songwriter Richard Thompson is at the Sheldon Concert Hall with a concert on Nov. 18; show time is at 8 p.m.

This is Thompson’s debut at the Sheldon Concert Hall.

Tickets are $25-$29 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 21 at metrotix.com.

Get more information at thesheldon.org and by calling 314-534-1111.

 

 

