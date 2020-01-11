Rick Ross' concert at the Pageant is canceled

Update: This concert has been canceled.
Original post: Rick Ross is coming to the Pageant with a show on Jan. 11.
Tickets are $60 at ticketmaster.com, at the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Show time is at 9 p.m.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
