Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
2017 Power 99 Powerhouse Concert – Philadelphia

Rick Ross performs in concert during the Power 99 Powerhouse at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Rick Ross is coming to the Pageant with a show on Jan. 11.

Tickets are $60 at ticketmaster.com, at the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Show time is at 9 p.m.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

 

Upcoming events

Tags

View comments