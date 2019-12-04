Rick Ross is coming to the Pageant with a show on Jan. 11.
Tickets are $60 at ticketmaster.com, at the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Show time is at 9 p.m.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Rick Ross is coming to the Pageant with a show on Jan. 11.
Tickets are $60 at ticketmaster.com, at the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Show time is at 9 p.m.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.