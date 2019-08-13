Subscribe for $3 for three months
Rick Wakeman

Courtesy Deborah Anderson Creative

Rick Wakeman’s “Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour” is Oct. 6 at the Sheldon Concert Hall. Show time is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $49.50-$69.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at metrotix.com, 314-534-1111 and at the box office.

 

