Rick Wakeman’s “Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour” is Oct. 6 at the Sheldon Concert Hall. Show time is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $49.50-$69.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at metrotix.com, 314-534-1111 and at the box office.
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
