Rick Wakeman's Sheldon Concert Hall show is rescheduled for 2022

Latest update: Rick Wakeman's concert t the Sheldon Concert Hall moves to 7:30 p.m. March 6, 2022. Current tickets will be honored at the new date. Those who can't make the new date can get a refund at metrotix.com or by calling 314-534-1111.
Earlier update: This concert is being rescheduled to a date in early 2022. Ticket holders should retain their tickets., which will be valid once the new dates are confirmed.
-
The Weeknd cancels 'After Hours Tour,' including Enterprise Center date, and plans new stadium tour
-
After historic venue’s big encore, Stifel Theatre celebrates 10 years back in business
-
Erykah Badu remains a force to reckon with during her Fox Theatre concert
-
Chuck Berry's 'Live From Blueberry Hill' album to be released Dec. 17
-
The Rolling Stones advise fans to get vaccinated or tested as tour starts Sunday in St. Louis
An announcement of the revised dates will be made as soon as possible.
Original post: Rick Wakeman’s “The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour” is at the Sheldon Concert Hall with a show on Nov. 3. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $49.50-$69.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 25 at metrotix.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.