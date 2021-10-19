Rick Wakeman's Sheldon Concert Hall show is rescheduled for 2022

Latest update: Rick Wakeman's concert t the Sheldon Concert Hall moves to 7:30 p.m. March 6, 2022. Current tickets will be honored at the new date. Those who can't make the new date can get a refund at metrotix.com or by calling 314-534-1111.

Earlier update: This concert is being rescheduled to a date in early 2022. Ticket holders should retain their tickets., which will be valid once the new dates are confirmed.

An announcement of the revised dates will be made as soon as possible.

Original post: Rick Wakeman’s “The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour” is at the Sheldon Concert Hall with a show on Nov. 3. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $49.50-$69.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 25 at metrotix.com.

