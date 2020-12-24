 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder is rescheduled again at River City Casino
0 comments

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder is rescheduled again at River City Casino

{{featured_button_text}}
Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder

 Courtesy of the artist

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder’s April 9, 2021 concert at the Event Center at River City Casino has been moved to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 (the original date was Sept. 13, 2020).

All tickets will be honored for the new date. And new tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at rivercity.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch more

Entertainment

The restaurant beat changed forever: Ian Froeb's top stories of 2020

  • 0

The Post-Dispatch dining critic discovered the personal stories in an industry facing an existential crisis.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports