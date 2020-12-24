Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder is rescheduled again at River City Casino

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder’s April 9, 2021 concert at the Event Center at River City Casino has been moved to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 (the original date was Sept. 13, 2020).
All tickets will be honored for the new date. And new tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at rivercity.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
