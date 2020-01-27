Ricky Skaggs, Little River Band, April Wine, Music of Meat Loaf coming to River City Casino separately

Ricky Skaggs, Little River Band and April Wine are new concerts coming to the Event Center at River City Casino.

-- Meat Loaf presents: Bat: The Music of Meat Loaf, 7:30 p.m. April 2, $19.50-$39.50. The show features Meat Loaf’s band. Meat Loaf will not perform. The show comes with Meat Loaf’s stamp of approval.

-- Ricky Skaggs, 7:30 p.m. April 16, $19.50-$69.50, on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 7

-- April Wine, 7:30 p.m. May 14, $19.50-$69.50, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

-- Little River Band, 8 p.m. Oct. 3, $29.50-$79.50, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Get tickets at ticketmaster.com and at the casino. Get more information at rivericty.com.

