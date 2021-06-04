 Skip to main content
Rise Against coming to St. Louis Music Park
 Photo by Jason Siegell

Rise Against will come to St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a show on Aug. 27. The stop is part of the band’s “Nowhere Generation Tour.”

Descendents and the Menzingers are also on the bill.

Tickets are $39.50-$59.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 10 at livenation.com.

Rise Against’s new album “Nowhere Generation” is released today.

St. Louis Music Park, which was originally scheduled to open in 2020, will open later this summer.

Get more information on St. Louis Music Park here.

