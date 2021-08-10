 Skip to main content
Rob Schneider will bring his 'Issues' to the Factory
Rob Schneider will bring his 'Issues' to the Factory

2015 Rock on The Range

Rob Schneider performs during the Rock On The Range festival at Columbus Crew Stadium on May 17, 2015, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Rob Schneider's “I Have Issues Tour” comes to the new the Factory in Chesterfield with a show at 8 p.m. Feb. 18. 

Tickets are $35-$60 with a meet-and-greet available. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 13 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

