Rob Zombie, Mudvayne team up for tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

The “Freaks on Parade” tour with Rob Zombie, Mudvayne and special guests Static X and Powerman 5000 is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre at 6 p.m. July 20. 

It's a 105.7 the Point Big Summer Show.

Tickets are $15-$149.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 25 at livenation.com.

