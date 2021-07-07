Robin Trower concerts canceled, rescheduled at River City Casino

One of Robin Trower’s shows at the Event Center is canceled and another has been rescheduled at River City Casino.
The Sept. 3 show is canceled. The Sept. 4 show is rescheduled for Aug. 2, 2022.The changes are COVID-19 related according to the River City Casino website.
Ticket refunds are available at point of purchase.
Get more information at rivercity.com.
