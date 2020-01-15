You are the owner of this article.
Robin Trower lines up two shows at Event Center at River City Casino
Robin Trower lines up two shows at Event Center at River City Casino

Robin Trower

Robin Trower

Courtesy of Studio 91/Rob Blackham/blackhamimages.com

Robin Trower is at Event Center at River City Casino for two shows, Sept. 18 and Sept. 19. Event time is at 8 p.m. both nights. Tickets are $29-$69 and on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 24 at ticketmaster.com and at the casino.

Get more information at rivercity.com.

 

