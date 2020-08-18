Robin Trower moves River City Casino concerts to 2021

Update: Robin Trower's shows have been rescheduled for Sept. 3-4 in wake of the current pandemic. Tickets for the original dates will be honored at the new dates. Tickets for the Sept. 18, 2020 show will be honored Sept. 3, 2021. Tickets for the Sept. 19, 2020 show will be honored Sept. 4, 2021. New tickets are available beginning Wednesday.

Refunds are available for those who can't make the new dates.

Original post: Robin Trower is at Event Center at River City Casino for two shows, Sept. 18 and Sept. 19. Event time is at 8 p.m. both nights. Tickets are $29-$69 and on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 24 at ticketmaster.com and at the casino.

Get more information at rivercity.com.

