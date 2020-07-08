Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction with the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston airing as HBO, HBO Max special

Update: The Doobie Brothers, Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G., Nine Inch Nails, T-Rex, Jon Landau, and Irving Azoff will get their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 induction after all, though it'll be in a revised form.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced the live ceremony that had been scheduled for May and then postponed until November is canceled. But a cable TV special honoring the inductees will air Nov. 7 on HBO and streaming on HBO Max.
The Doobie Brothers inclusion of course includes Ferguson native Michael McDonald.
The changes all come in wake of the current pandemic.
View this post on Instagram
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns and for the health and safety of our rock & roll family, the live 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony concert scheduled for this November in Cleveland, Ohio is cancelled. In place of the live event, the 2020 Inductees will be honored with an exclusive special that will air on @hbo and stream on HBO Max November 7, 2020 at 8pm celebrating the impact, influence and music of the Class of 2020. For more details and info see more on our website (link in bio).
Previous update: The annual ceremony will take place Nov. 7 after having originally been scheduled for May 2.
Original post: Michael McDonald (Ferguson native) will have to wait a little longer to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with his former the Doobie Brothers. The May 2 induction ceremony for the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, the Notorious B.I.G. and T. Rex has been postponed in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
The ceremony had been scheduled to be broadcast live on HBO from the Public Auditorium in Cleveland.
The event will be rescheduled.
The message from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame reads: “The health and safety of our fans and visitors is our highest priority. Given recent news regarding coronavirus and the urging by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine regarding large public gatherings, we have made the decision to postpone the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Induction Week festivities until later this year. Additional details, including new dates and ticket information, will be announced shortly and shared directly with ticket holders and supporters. Details of the rescheduled HBO live broadcast of the event will be announced at a later date as well.”
Get more information at rockhall.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!