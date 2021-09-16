 Skip to main content
Rocker Steve Vai heading to the Pageant
0 comments

Rocker Steve Vai heading to the Pageant

{{featured_button_text}}
Steve Vai

Steve Vai

 Photo by Larry DiMarzio

Steve Vai is at the Pageant with a show on March 13, 2022 for a date on his “Inviolate Tour.”

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $40-$60 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

The Pageant currently has protocols in place requiring vaccinations or negative COVID-19 testing for entry.

KSHE 95 is presenting the show.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ariana Grande struggled to keep debut beauty collection under wraps

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News