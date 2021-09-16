Rocker Steve Vai heading to the Pageant

Steve Vai is at the Pageant with a show on March 13, 2022 for a date on his “Inviolate Tour.”
Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $40-$60 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
The Pageant currently has protocols in place requiring vaccinations or negative COVID-19 testing for entry.
KSHE 95 is presenting the show.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
