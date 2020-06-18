You are the owner of this article.
Rod Stewart's tour date with Cheap Trick coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is canceled
Rod Stewart's tour date with Cheap Trick coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is canceled

Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Rod Stewart performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

UpdateRod Stewart's Sept. 2 concert with Cheap Trick at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is canceled in wake of the current pandemic. Refunds are available. Go to livenation.com/refund.

Original post: Rod Stewart hits the road with Cheap Trick on a tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Sept. 2. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at livenation.com. Tickets are $29.50-$500; four lawn tickets are $89 while supplies last.

The tour begins July 21 near Cleveland.

Also on Friday, Stewart celebrates his 75th birthday on the 10,000 episode of “Entertainment Tonight.”

 

