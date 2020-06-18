Rod Stewart's tour date with Cheap Trick coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is canceled

Update: Rod Stewart's Sept. 2 concert with Cheap Trick at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is canceled in wake of the current pandemic. Refunds are available. Go to livenation.com/refund.
Original post: Rod Stewart hits the road with Cheap Trick on a tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Sept. 2. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at livenation.com. Tickets are $29.50-$500; four lawn tickets are $89 while supplies last.
The tour begins July 21 near Cleveland.
Also on Friday, Stewart celebrates his 75th birthday on the 10,000 episode of “Entertainment Tonight.”
