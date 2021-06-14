 Skip to main content
Rod Wave heading to St. Louis Music Park
Rod Wave

 Courtesy of the artist

Rod Wave's "SoulFly Tour" comes to St. Louis Music Park with a concert on Sept. 17. Show time is at 8 p.m.

The rapper's latest album is "SoulFly."

Tickets are $29.50-$59.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

The concert is presented by Rolling Loud and Live Nation.

St. Louis Music Park is scheduled to open later this summer after its 2020 opening was pushed back.

Click here for more information at St. Louis Music Park.

