Rod Wave's St. Louis Music Park concert is sold out

Update: Rod Wave's concert tonight (Sept. 17) at St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights is sold out. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Original post: Rod Wave's "SoulFly Tour" comes to St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a concert on Sept. 17. Show time is at 8 p.m.

The rapper's latest album is "SoulFly."

Tickets are $29.50-$59.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

The concert is presented by Rolling Loud and Live Nation.

St. Louis Music Park is scheduled to open later this summer after its 2020 opening was pushed back.

Click here for more information at St. Louis Music Park.

