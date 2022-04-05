 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rodney Carrington heading to River City Casino for 2 nights of shows

Rodney Carrington

Rodney Carrington

 Courtesy of the artist

Rodney Carrington is at the Event City at River City Casino with shows at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

Tickets are $29-$65 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at rivercity.com.

