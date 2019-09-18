Subscribe for 99¢
Rodrigo y Gabriela

Courtesy of Camila Jurado

Rodrigo y Gabriela come to the Pageant with a show on Nov. 19; showtime is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $42.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, at Suite 100 at the Pageant and at the box office.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

 

