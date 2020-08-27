 Skip to main content
Ron White's Stifel Theatre concert is rescheduled for 2021
Ron White's Stifel Theatre concert is rescheduled for 2021

Ron White

Ron White performs at a benefit concert honoring first responders and those affected by the recent Las Vegas mass shooting, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. Some survivors of the mass shooting said they were ready for closure, though they confessed feeling engulfed by anxiety and security fears while gathering in a large group for the first time since the attack. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Update: Ron White's postponed concert at Stifel Theatre has been rescheduled for April 9, 2021. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Refund options are also available.

The change comes in wake of the current pandemic. Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

Previous post: Ron White is at Stifel Theatre with a show on March 20, 2020. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $46.75-$56.75 at ticketmaster.com and at the Enterprise Center box office, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

 

