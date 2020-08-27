Ron White's Stifel Theatre concert is rescheduled for 2021

Update: Ron White's postponed concert at Stifel Theatre has been rescheduled for April 9, 2021. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Refund options are also available.

The change comes in wake of the current pandemic. Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

Previous post: Ron White is at Stifel Theatre with a show on March 20, 2020. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $46.75-$56.75 at ticketmaster.com and at the Enterprise Center box office, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

