Rosanne Cash's concert at the Sheldon Concert Hall is postponed over COVID concerns

 Photo credit: Michael Lavine
Rosanne Cash’s concert scheduled for Feb. 11 at the Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries has been moved to 8 p.m. May 8 because of the spreading omicron variant.

Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Refunds are also available but the venue asks if instead if ticket-holders might donate the cost of their tickets to the Sheldon

Refunds should be requested by 11:59 p.m. May 7.

Get more information at metrotix.com or email marketing@thesheldon.org.

News