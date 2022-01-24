 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rosanne Cash's concert at the Sheldon Concert Hall is postponed over Omicron concerns

Rosanne Cash

Rosanne Cash

 Photo credit: Michael Lavine

Rosanne Cash’s concert scheduled for Feb. 11 at the Sheldon Concert Hall has been moved to 8 p.m. May 8 out of concern surrounding the Omicron variant.

Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Refunds are also available but the venue asks if instead if ticket-holders might donate the cost of their tickets to the Sheldon Concert Hall

Refunds should be requested by 11:59 p.m. May 7.

Get more information at metrotix.com or email marketing@thesheldon.org.

 

