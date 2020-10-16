Run the Jewels airing live 'RTJ4' concert; group features St. Louis' Trackstar the DJ

Run the Jewels, which features none other than St. Louis’ Trackstar the DJ on the ones and twos for Killer Mike and El-P, is celebrating the release of its new album “RTJ4” live for the first time with a concert airing on Adult Swim and HBO Max Oct. 17 at 11 p.m.

In an email blast, Trackstar the DJ said: “Apparently this is the first e-mail blast I've sent since the entire world changed...it's been a lot going on on every possible level. I hope you're holding on as best you can, and taking care of your family and yourself during this crazy time. It seems like about all we can do right now is drink water, wear a mask, be nice, breathe deep, and vote so next year is at least incrementally better than this year has been."