Run the Jewels, St. Louis' Trackstar the DJ announce 'RTJ4' release date
Run the Jewels, St. Louis' Trackstar the DJ announce 'RTJ4' release date

Day two of LouFest in Forest Park

Run the Jewels performs during day two of LouFest in Forest Park on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Run the Jewels’ delayed “RTJ4” album has a release date — it’ll drop June 5. Run the Jewels, which features St. Louis' Trackstar the DJ along with front liners Killer Mike and El-P, announced the date and the album's track listing on social media, including Trackstar the DJ's Instagram.

The album’s eleven tracks include “Oh La La,” “Yankee and the Brave,” and collaborations with Pharrell Williams, Rage Against the Machine’s Zach De La Rocha, 2 Chainz, DJ Premier, Greg Nice, Mavis Staples and Josh Homme.

Of the music, Trackstar the DJ says: “It’s hard. You just get punched in the face continuously.” Click here to read more on Trackstar the DJ.

June 5. RTJ4.

The act was scheduled to be at Enterprise Center this weekend on tour with Rage Against the Machine, but that tour has been moved to 2021. The St. Louis date is July 9, 2021.

