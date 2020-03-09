'RuPaul's Drag Race' winner Trinity The Tuck coming to Hamburger Mary's

Female impersonator Trinity The Tuck is at Hamburger Mary’s St. Louis for an engagement on March 11. The show is part of a new partnership between Hamburger Mary’s and Hard Candy St. Louis to bring “RuPaul’s Drag Race” superstars to the building.

Trinity The Tuck won “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season four. Trinity The Tuck Taylor was also a co-winner of season nine of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with Monet X Change.

Show time is at 9 p.m. with the meet-and-greet at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20-$30 at eventbrite.com.

