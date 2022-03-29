 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'RuPaul's Drag Race' alum Alyssa Edwards coming to the Factory

Alyssa Edwards

Alyssa Edwards

 Courtesy of the artist

Alyssa Edwards’ “Life, Love and Lashes Tour” is at the Factory in Chesterfield with a show at 8 p.m. June 17.

Murray & Peter are presenting the show.

Tickets are $36-$76 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 1 at ticketmaster.com.

Edwards is an alum from TV’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

 

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sean 'Diddy' Combs claims Will Smith and Chris Rock have made amends

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News