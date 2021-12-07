 Skip to main content
'RuPaul's Drag Race World Tour' heading to the Fox Theatre
Jaida Essence Hall

 Courtesy of the artist

“RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour: Werq the World 2022” comes to the Fox Theatre for an all-new production at 8 p.m. July 22.

This is the event's debut at the Fox Theatre.

The show will feature Jaida Essence Hall, Kameron Michaels, Rose, Vanessa Vanjie, Yvie Oddly, and finalists from the upcoming season 14 of the show.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” judge Michelle Visage is also on the bill.

Tickets are $55-$175 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at metrotix.com. A limited number of VIP packages are available.

The show is presented by Voss Events in collaboration with World of Wonder and VH1.

The Fox Theatre requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test for entry.

 

