RUSH Tribute Project heading to Event Center at River City Casino

The RUSH Tribute Project comes to the Event Center at River City Casino on Oct. 23. Show time is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $19.50-$29.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 26 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at rivercity.com.
