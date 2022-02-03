 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Russell Dickerson, Breland concert at Ballpark Village is rescheduled

Russell Dickerson

Russell Dickerson

 Courtesy of the artist

Update: The Russell Dickerson/Breland concert scheduled for Feb. 4 at Ballpark Village's Bally Sports Live! has been rescheduled for Feb. 12. The show moves out of an abundance of caution in light of the inclement weather. All tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date.

The show is a Hot Country Nights event presented from 92.3 WIL.

Original post: Hot Country Nights at Ballpark Village continues with Russell Dickerson on Feb. 4 as part of his “All Yours, All Night” tour. Breland is also on the bill.

Show time is at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 at axs.com.

92.3 WIL is presenting the show.

Get more information at stlballparkvillage.com.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mark Wahlberg backs Tom Brady to become GOAT at 'something else' following retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News