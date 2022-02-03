Russell Dickerson, Breland concert at Ballpark Village is rescheduled

Update: The Russell Dickerson/Breland concert scheduled for Feb. 4 at Ballpark Village's Bally Sports Live! has been rescheduled for Feb. 12. The show moves out of an abundance of caution in light of the inclement weather. All tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date.
The show is a Hot Country Nights event presented from 92.3 WIL.
Original post: Hot Country Nights at Ballpark Village continues with Russell Dickerson on Feb. 4 as part of his “All Yours, All Night” tour. Breland is also on the bill.
Show time is at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 at axs.com.
92.3 WIL is presenting the show.
Get more information at stlballparkvillage.com.
