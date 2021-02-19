Russell Peters, Don 'DC' Curry, Big Jay Oakerson coming to Helium Comedy Club

Russell Peters, Don “DC” Curry and Big Jay Oakerson are new shows coming to Helium Comedy Club.
Curry will perform at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. March 26-27 and 7 p.m. March 28. Tickets are $44-$120 for two, three and four-person tables.
-
Old Rock House will produce concerts at Chesterfield Amphitheater
-
Carl Thomas, Glenn Jones coming to Blackmon's Plaza in concert
-
Belleville band Old Salt Union reconfigures for pandemic concerts
-
Ferguson's Keyon Harrold curates Spotify Black Lives Matter playlist after viral New York hotel incident
-
Q&A: Keeping her brother's spirit close, Frankie DoWop emerges as headlining artist
Oakerson is at 8 p.m. April 15 and 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. April 16-17. Tickets are $44-$120 for two, three and four-person tables.
Peters is at 8 p.m. April 22 and 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. April 23-24. Tickets are $80-$200 for two, three and four-person tables.
Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.