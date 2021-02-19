Russell Peters, Don 'DC' Curry, Big Jay Oakerson coming to Helium Comedy Club

Russell Peters, Don “DC” Curry and Big Jay Oakerson are new shows coming to Helium Comedy Club.

Curry will perform at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. March 26-27 and 7 p.m. March 28. Tickets are $44-$120 for two, three and four-person tables.

Oakerson is at 8 p.m. April 15 and 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. April 16-17. Tickets are $44-$120 for two, three and four-person tables.

Peters is at 8 p.m. April 22 and 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. April 23-24. Tickets are $80-$200 for two, three and four-person tables.

Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.