Russell Peters, Don 'DC' Curry, Big Jay Oakerson coming to Helium Comedy Club
Russell Peters, Don 'DC' Curry, Big Jay Oakerson coming to Helium Comedy Club

2017 Tribeca Film Festival - "The Clapper Screening"

Comedian Russell Peters attends a screening of "The Clapper" at the SVA Theatre during the Tribeca Film Festival on April 23, 2017, in New York.

 Photo by Brent N. Clarke, Invision/Associated Press

Russell Peters, Don “DC” Curry and Big Jay Oakerson are new shows coming to Helium Comedy Club.

Curry will perform at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. March 26-27 and 7 p.m. March 28. Tickets are $44-$120 for two, three and four-person tables.

Oakerson is at 8 p.m. April 15 and 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. April 16-17. Tickets are $44-$120 for two, three and four-person tables.

Peters is at 8 p.m. April 22 and 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. April 23-24. Tickets are $80-$200 for two, three and four-person tables.

Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.

 

