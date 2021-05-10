Ruston Kelly bringing new tour to Delmar Hall

Ruston Kelly's “Shape & Destroy Tour” is at Delmar Hall with a show on Oct. 27. Showtime is at 8 p.m.
Margaret Glaspy is also on the bill.
-
Tickets are $20-$22.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 14 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com only. The box office is currently closed.
Get more information at delmarhall.com.
Delmar Hall has been closed since March 2020 and is expected to reopen later this year.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
