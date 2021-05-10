 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ruston Kelly bringing new tour to Delmar Hall
0 comments

Ruston Kelly bringing new tour to Delmar Hall

{{featured_button_text}}
Ruston Kelly

Ruston Kelly

 Photo by Alexa King

Ruston Kelly's “Shape & Destroy Tour” is at Delmar Hall with a show on Oct. 27. Showtime is at 8 p.m.

Margaret Glaspy is also on the bill.

Tickets are $20-$22.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 14 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com only. The box office is currently closed.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

Delmar Hall has been closed since March 2020 and is expected to reopen later this year.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - April edition

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports