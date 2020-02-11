You are the owner of this article.
SAINT JHN books Delmar Hall
SAINT JHN books Delmar Hall

SAINT JHN is at Delmar Hall with a show on April 1; show time is at 8 p.m. The show is a stop on his “IGNORANt Forever Tour.”

Tickets are $29.50-$32.50 at ticketmaster.com, at the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

