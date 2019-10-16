Subscribe for 99¢
Saint Motel

Saint Motel

Courtesy of Catie Laffoon

Saint Motel's "The Motion Picture Show Tour" is at Delmar Hall with a show on Feb. 24. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25-$28 at ticketmaster.com, Suite 100 at the Pageant, and at the box office.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

