Saint Motel sells out Delmar Hall
Saint Motel sells out Delmar Hall

Saint Motel

Saint Motel

Courtesy of Catie Laffoon

Update: This show is sold out.

Original post: Saint Motel's "The Motion Picture Show Tour" is at Delmar Hall with a show on Feb. 24. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25-$28 at ticketmaster.com, Suite 100 at the Pageant, and at the box office.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

